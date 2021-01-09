Kai, Team Ignite set to make debut when G League kicks off at Disney World

Ignite head coach Brian Shaw and his squad are all set to take the floor when the NBA G League kicks off at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World near Orlando, Fla., next month.

Ignite, which includes Filipino prospect Kai Sotto, will be among 18 teams participating in the G League.

“We’re excited to be a part of the G League schedule at Disney,” Shaw said.

“This is a unique opportunity for our players to showcase their development while gaining a high volume of experience quickly against the caliber of talent they’ll face every day in the NBA.”

Also playing for Ignite are Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Isaiah Todd, Daishen Nix, and Princepal Singh have been training with Shaw in Walnut Creek, Calif. for Ignite’s inaugural season.

Providing veteran presence for the young prospects are NBA and NBA G League veterans Amir Johnson, Reggie Hearn, Brandon Ashley, Cody Demps and Bobby Brown.

Different from a traditional season, Ignite will be eligible to advance to the playoffs at Walt Disney World Resort due to the unique circumstances of this year.

Other teams competing this year are:

Agua Caliente Clippers (LA Clippers)

Austin Spurs (San Antonio Spurs)

Canton Charge (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia 76ers)

Erie BayHawks (New Orleans Pelicans)

Fort Wayne Mad Ants (Indiana Pacers)

Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte Hornets)

Iowa Wolves (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Lakeland Magic (Orlando Magic)

Long Island Nets (Brooklyn Nets)

Memphis Hustle (Memphis Grizzlies)

Oklahoma City Blue (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Raptors 905 (Toronto Raptors)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston Rockets)

Salt Lake City Stars (Utah Jazz)

Santa Cruz Warriors (Golden State Warriors)

Westchester Knicks (New York Knicks)

The top 8 teams will advance to a single-elimination playoff.

“We worked closely with our teams, the Basketball Players Union, and public health experts to develop a structure that allows our teams to gather at a single site and safely play,” said G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim.

“We are thrilled to get back to basketball and to fulfill our mission as a critical resource for the NBA in developing players, coaches, referees, athletic trainers and front-office staff.”