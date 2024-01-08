Uratex Dream secures podium finish in Singapore tourney

The Uratex teams at the Jumpshot 3x3 International Tournament. Handout/Uratex.

Uratex Dream's 2024 campaign is off to a strong start as the Philippine side made it to the podium of the Jumpshot 3x3 International Tournament at Bukit Panjang Plaza in Singapore over the weekend.

The quartet of Kaye Pingol, Sam Harada, Mikka Cacho, and Eunique Chan finished third among ten teams in their first competition of the year.

Uratex Dream ended up second in Pool B, recovering from their 21-16 defeat to eventual champion CT Tigers of Thailand to open the campaign before stringing three straight victories to end up with a 3-1 record.

Pingol got things going for her side with a 21-12 rout of Regina of Singapore, before the team picked up the slack and scored a 21-10 blasting of BAS Women B of Singapore and a 19-18 nipping of Malaysia Rising Star.

They could not get past Yokohama Gflow of Japan, however, falling 21-14 in the semis.

On the other hand, Uratex Tibay wound up third in Pool A after their 1-3 card to miss out on a semifinal ticket.

The Singapore tournament is part of the Uratex teams' build-up for the Manila Hustle 3x3 Season 2 this February.

Meanwhile, TNT Triple Giga reached the quarterfinals of the men's division before falling to BAS Men B, 19-17, in overtime.