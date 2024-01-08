SBP names Erika Dy as Executive Director

Erika Dy (center) is the new Executive Director of the SBP. Handout/SBP.

MANILA — The Samang Basketbol ng Pilipinas announced on Monday that they have named Erika Dy as their Executive Director.

“It’s an honor to be entrusted by the SBP with this role,” said Dy as he signed her contract in the presence of SBP President Al Panlilio and Vice President Ricky Vargas.

“Basketball has been a huge part of my life and I’m thankful to be given the opportunity to give back to the sport and the basketball community. The SBP has done so much since its founding led by Chairman Emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan and it is exciting to join the federation at such a pivotal time,” she added.

Dy served as the Deputy Event Director of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 last August, and she will now be tasked to oversee the strategic planning of the SBP and lead the implementation of its programs, which will be in line with FIBA’s vision to continuously grow basketball in the Philippines.

“We’re very excited to work with Erika as she brings new energy into the federation,” said Panlilio. “We worked closely with her during the FIBA Basketball World Cup and saw up close what she brought to the table. With her experience as a basketball player, a coach, a sports advocate, and one of the primary implementers of the World Cup, we know she is capable of broadening the imprint of the SBP.”

She is now working with Head of Coaches’ Academy Jong Uichico, Grassroots Program Director Norman Black, 3x3 Program Director Eric Altamirano, and Institutional Support Director, Anton Gonzales.

Dy previously served as the Licensing Committee Chair and Managing Director of the UAAP. She also was once the head coach and the Assistant Athletic Director of the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the women’s division.

She also has a Master’s Degree in Sports Management from Columbia University and is also a California-licensed attorney. This led to her being named by FIBA as its Legal Commission Chairwoman last October.