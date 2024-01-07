RSA, MVP to be hailed in PSA Awards Night

San Miguel Corporation president Ramon Ang and Meralco chairman Manny V. Pangilinan. George Calvelo and Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — Two of the Philippines’ top sports patrons will be gracing the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Awards Night on January 29.

San Miguel CEO and President Ramon S. Ang along with First Pacific Company Chairman and CEO Manny V. Pangilinan are set to be honored on the annual awards night as Executives of the Year for their roles in Gilas Pilipinas’ success in 2023.

The known corporate rivals worked together to aid the Philippine men’s national basketball team in their campaign 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup last August-September, while also supporting them in their gold medal-winning stint at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China last October.



Ang’s group co-hosted the FIBA World Cup alongside Panglilinan’s side, with SMC coming in as a major sponsor of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, of which Pangilinan is chairman emeritus, to help the governing body as the Philippines welcomed the world’s top basketball squads for the first time in 45 years.



This eventually resulted in yet another successful partnership between the SMC and MVP group as their efforts helped Gilas bring home the gold medal of the Asiad’s basketball tournament with head coach Tim Cone coming in as the team’s lead tactician.

Much like the FIBA roster, players from the SMC and MVP franchises were made available for inclusion in Gilas’ Asian Games team.

The partnership produced a historic moment as the Filipino hoopers brought home the country’s first basketball gold in over six decades.

Gilas fought through adversity to overcome Asia’s top countries and rivals Iran, China, and Jordan en route to their gold-medal victory last October.

This will be the second time that each will be getting the prestigious award, with Pangilinan getting it in 2014, while Ang was also honored with the feat in 2018.