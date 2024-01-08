PVL: Alba, Mendrez, General head to Choco Mucho

Mars Alba is one of the three players announced by Choco Mucho as the new additions to their roster. PVL Media.

MANILA — The Choco Mucho Flying Titans have added firepower following the departure of some of its former stars.

The 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino finalists have signed Mars Alba, Mean Mendrez, and Bia General, the squad announced on Monday afternoon.

🚨 NEW TITANS ALERT! 🚨 Gear up, Titan fam! 🏐 The moment you've been waiting for is finally here! 👀



Get ready for an action-packed season as our three new Flying Titans join the ranks and soar higher with the Choco Mucho Flying Titans! 💜 #ChocoMucho #CMFT #TitanPride pic.twitter.com/81ogvb5Mhm — Choco Mucho Flying Titans (@CMFlyingTitans) January 8, 2024

This, after Choco Mucho endured the transfer of Bea de Leon, Denden Lazaro-Revilla, and Caitlin Viray.

A former UAAP Finals MVP, Alba previously suited up for the now-defunct F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in the previous season of the PVL.

She now joins fellow setter Deanna Wong as they hope to finally move past their silver medal finish in the upcoming 2023-2024 Season.

Also set to help them is former PLDT High Speed Hitters veteran Mendrez as Choco Mucho hopes to strengthen their current wing spikers rotation that is headlined by Sisi Rondina and Kat Tolentino.

Meanwhile, General, who previously played for the Cignal HD Spikers, will be playing alongside Thang Ponce as the Flying Titans’ liberos.

