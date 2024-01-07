Meralco, MCFAsolver hope to open PBA 3x3 with a bang

PBA Images.

MANILA — The Meralco Bolts and MCFASolver Tech Central hope to open the PBA 3x3’s 2024 competition with a bang as it finally makes it return.

The Bolts, who won the league’s Season 3 Third Conference Leg 1 last December, will be bannered by the quartet of Alfred Batino, Raymar Caduyac, Jeff Manday, and Joseph Sedurifa as they hope to repeat their success on how they ended 2023.

They defeated Tech Centrale, 15-13, to claim the Php 100,000 cash prize and win their first leg crown in almost a season.

Meralco will be battling against Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and TNT Triple Giga in Pool A.

Meanwhile, MCFASolver will also be featuring an intact roster as they are set to be led by Brandon Ramirez, Terrence Tumalip, Louie Vigil, and Yutien Andrada.

Tech Centrale will be locking horns against Blackwater Smooth Razor, Pioneer Elastoseal, and the San Miguel Beermen in Pool B.

They will be fighting Blackwater at 10:40 AM to open the 13-game day festivities.

Over to Pool C, the powerhouse CAVITEX Braves, the Purefoods TJ Giants, Terrafirma Dyip 3x3, and the North Port BatangPier will be competing for the three quarterfinals tickets from their group.



Only eight teams will advance to the quarterfinal knockout stage on Tuesday, with two squads coming in from Pools B and C, and two coming in from Pool A.