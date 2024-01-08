Meralco, Cavitex headline PBA 3x3 Leg 2 q'finals

PBA Images.

MANILA — The Meralco Bolts and the CAVITEX Braves balled out in the return of the PBA 3x3.

The Bolts and the Braves emerged as the top seeds from their respective pools in the league’s Season 3 Third Conference Leg 2 Day 1 at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque earlier on Monday.

Meralco was spotless in Pool A after defeating Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, 21-13, and the TNT Triple Giga, 21-14.

Meanwhile TNT will be the second team from their group who will advance to tomorrow’s knockout quarterfinal round after they romped Ginebra, 21-17.

In Pool C, CAVITEX also swept their group games as they emerged victorious over the Purefoods TJ Giants, 21-19, the Northport Batang Pier, 21-9, and Terrafirma Dyip 3x3, 22-15.

A win tomorrow by Purefoods, who defeated Terrafirma, 21-20, will assure them a quarterfinals ticket. They will face Northport tomorrow at 11:25 AM.

A defeat, however, will complicate things as it will mean that Terrafirma, Northport, and the TJ Giants will be all tied at 1-2 after the elims.

Terrafirma got a win today against the Batang Pier, 21-18.

Over to Pool B, SMB had a 2-1 slate after their games today and has also booked their ticket to tomorrow’s festivities.

The Beermen moved past the Pioneer ElastoSeal Katibays, 21-12, and MCFASolver Tech Centrale, 21-15. Their lone loss came against Blackwater Smooth Razor, 17-15.

On the other hand, MCFAsolver is the other team from Pool B who has already moved on to the next round as they also won two out of their three games today.

Tech Centrale defeated Pioneer, 21-20, and Blackwater, 17-15.

The 11 AM game between Blackwater and Pioneer tomorrow will decide the last team from their group who will advance to the next round.