Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates skipping across the court after scoring a 3 point basket during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, California, USA, January 5, 2024. Allison Dinner, EPA-EFE.

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally won a game in 2024.

Before Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Clippers, the Lakers have own just two of their last 10 games.

Leading the way for the Purple and Gold was LeBron James who had 25 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and a steal, but for the four-time NBA MVP, it was the Lakers’ collective energy that allowed them to move past the Clippers.

“I thought we paid attention to the game plan and to the details, which we've been lacking a lot lately, as close to 48 minutes as possible tonight,” said James during the postgame interview on Spectrum Sportsnet.

Also playing a factor in the LakeShow’s victory, according to James, was how their bench unit stepped up against the Ty Lue-mentored squad.

“We got some big-time minutes from the guys off the bench and that definitely helped us,” said the four-time NBA champion of their reserves who scored 31 points and dished out 10 dimes.

Still, James wants consistency from the Lakers, especially since before this game, they have endured four straight losses.

“Tonight was a good start, and hopefully, we can start from here and continue to build. It doesn’t fix everything, obviously, but it helps,” said the Los Angeles star.

He expressed that for Los Angeles to turn their season around and rediscover their early season success, the Lakers must focus on how they have been playing during their victories.

“We just got to continue to get better. We gotta use this to try to catapult a little bit better. But this still doesn’t take away from how we’ve been playing in the last 11, 12 games,” said James.

“We got to learn from our wins more than from our losses. When you lose, we’re like: ‘Okay, this is why we lost. We gotta do this better.’ And then when you win, the first human instinct is to do all what we want.”

“But no, we gotta learn from all our mistakes tonight, which we had too many, still, so we got to learn from this,” he added.

LeBron and the 18-19 Lakers will be looking to get back to the .500 mark on Wednesday, Manila time, when they face the retooled Toronto Raptors at 11:30 AM.

Meanwhile, both LA squads will revisit their rivalry yet again in less than two weeks on January 24.