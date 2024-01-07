Jaja, JT Marvelous take down Ageo Medics to stay unbeaten

Jaja Santiago and JT Marvelous. Photo courtesy of JT Marvelous on X [@Marvelous_JT].

Jaja Santiago helped JT Marvelous get the better of her former team, the Saitama Ageo Medics, in their showdown in the V.League on Sunday at the Kurobe City General Sports Center.

The league-leading JT Marvelous bucked an opening set loss to claim a 24-26, 26-22, 25-20, 25-20 triumph in two hours and two minutes.

Santiago contributed 14 points on 10 kills, three blocks, and an ace while Yukiko Wada had 23 points including 19 kills.

The win put JT Marvelous' record at 13-0, as they continue to pace Division 1. Santiago also maintained her spot as the league's top blocker with an average of 0.85 block per set, and the most efficient attacker at 58.5%.

Meanwhile, Jia de Guzman and the Denso Airybees absorbed a painful five-set defeat against Hisamitsu Springs, also on Sunday.

Up 2-1, the Airybees failed to close out the match and instead lost 25-21, 22-25, 25-23, 22-25, 7-15.

De Guzman played off the bench in the second set. Brazilian import Rosamaria Montibeller had 27 points on 23 kills and four blocks for Denso.

The Airybees fell to 7-6, tied for fifth in the league.

JT Marvelous will try to make it 14 wins in a row on Saturday, January 13 against the Kurobe AquaFairies. On the same day, Denso will try to bounce back against the NEC Red Rockets.