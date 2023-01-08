Tennis: Injured Venus Williams out of Australian Open

In this file photo taken on June 30, 2021 US player Venus Williams warms up before playing Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during their women's singles second round match on the third day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London. File photo. Adrian Dennis, AFP

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Venus Williams has pulled out of the Australian Open after picking up at injury at the Auckland Classic, organizers said.

The 42-year-old American had accepted a wildcard to compete in the opening Grand Slam of the year at Melbourne Park, a tournament she first played in 1998 and in which she is a two-time finalist, losing both times to sister Serena.

"Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an injury sustained at the ASB (Auckland) Classic in New Zealand," the Australian Open tweeted late Saturday.

Australia's Kim Birrell will take her place.

Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an injury sustained at the ASB Classic in New Zealand.



Australia’s Kim Birrell will be awarded her wildcard place. — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 7, 2023

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Williams produced a vintage performance in the opening round at Auckland last week, beating fellow American Katie Volynets 7-6 (7/4), 6-2. But she exited in the last 16 to China's Zhu Lin.

The Australian Open, which starts in Melbourne on January 16, will also be without men's world number one Carlos Alcaraz who pulled out on Friday with a right leg injury.

© Agence France-Presse