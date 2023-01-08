Alexandra Eala of Philippines celebrates after defeating Lucie Havlickova of Czech Republic during their Junior Girl's Singles Final match on Day Thirteen of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. File photo. Sarah Stier, Getty Images/AFP

MANILA – Alex Eala of the Philippines is set to launch her professional grand slam campaign on Monday in the qualifying first round of the Australian Open (AO) against former Top 30 player Misaki Doi of Japan.

The 17-year-old Filipino tennis sensation is the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) World No. 215, while the 31-year-old Japanese veteran is the World No. 172 with a career-high of No. 30 in 2016.

Doi, who reached the fourth round of Wimbledon 2016, has won two WTA 125 Series titles in San Antonio and Bastad.

Ahead of the AO qualifying draw, 2022 US Open Juniors singles champion Eala wrote on her International Tennis Federation (ITF) blog that she is “over the moon to be fighting for a place in the main draw of a major tournament” for the first time.

“Any match at a grand slam, whether in the main draw or qualifying, no matter if you win or lose, is a fantastic learning experience and that is why I am really excited to be in this environment where everybody is so professional,” added the Rafa Nadal Academy scholar.

Eala and Doi are scheduled first on Court 8 of Melbourne Park in the state of Victoria, according to the AO’s order of play for January 9.

The AO Qualifiers is the second event of the season for Eala, following the W60 Canberra where she was ousted in the qualifying second round on January 2.

For tournament director Craig Tiley, the competition in AO qualifying is fierce because the players, dubbed as the “stars of the future,” are fighting for only 16 spots in the men’s and women’s main draws.

“We have more than 20 players in the qualifying field who’ve won junior grand slam titles. Although that’s not a guarantee of success in the pro game, it is a good indication of the talent to watch,” Tiley said in an AusOpen.com article.

Apart from her US Open Juniors singles crown, Eala has two girls’ doubles slam titles from the 2020 Australian Open and 2021 Roland Garros.

On the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour, she bagged the championships at the 2021 W15 Manacor and 2022 W25 Chiang Rai.

Eala, a former ITF Juniors World No. 2, is a recipient of the 2022 ITF Grand Slam Player Development Programme.

RELATED VIDEO: