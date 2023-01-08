PBA: Tenorio injury a cause for concern for Ginebra

Ginebra point guard LA Tenorio (5) suffered a groin injury in Game 5. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- LA Tenorio headed straight to a hospital after Game 5 of the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals, as the Barangay Ginebra veteran suffered a groin injury during the contest.

The status of their floor general is a major cause of concern for Ginebra coach Tim Cone, taking some of the shine off their 101-91 triumph over the Bay Area Dragons on Sunday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"He injured it late in the second quarter. He got some therapy at halftime, and he said he felt okay, he can play," said Cone after the game, which saw Ginebra take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

"I asked him, do you wanna start? He says, yeah I wanna start and try it out. And then after the first possession, he goes, 'No more, I can't do it'," the coach recalled. "Hopefully, we got him out fast enough that we didn't damage him for the rest of the series."

Tenorio limped out of the MOA Arena after the game and told reporters that he was going to a hospital for an MRI. He also expressed confidence that he can suit up for Game 6 on Wednesday, where the Gin Kings will look to close out the Dragons.

"Malayo sa bituka," assured the PBA's Iron Man, who has yet to miss a game since entering the league in 2006.

Nonetheless, Cone admits that Tenorio's status will hang over their heads until they get an update on Monday.

"LA is the one we worry about right now," he said.

"He's so key to what we do, especially in the playoffs. Because he's our leader, he is our ball-handler, he is our organizer. He's our big-shot guy. He's our emotional leader as well," added Cone.

"So we're gonna be missing all those things if he doesn't get a chance to play."

Tenorio played just under 20 minutes, finishing with eight points on 4-of-7 shooting along with three assists and a steal. A seven-time PBA champion, Tenorio entered Sunday's game averaging 12.25 points and 2.5 assists in the series.

