MMA: ONE Championship fighter Victoria Lee passes away

Victoria Lee went 3-0 in her ONE Championship career. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Victoria Lee, who competed in ONE Championship, has died. She was 18 years old.

Lee's older sister, MMA star Angela Lee, announced the sad news on Instagram on Sunday.

"On December 26, 2022 our family experienced something no family should ever have to go through," she said. "It is incredibly difficult to say this… Our Victoria passed away."

No cause of death was revealed.

ONE Championship sent its condolences to the Lee family, saying that they were "devastated" over Victoria's passing. Victoria's older brother, Christian, is currently the ONE welterweight champion while Angela is a former atomweight champion.

The ONE Championship team is devastated over the tragic passing of Victoria Lee. We send our most heartfelt condolences to her family and friends at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/EUIp8jplxN — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) January 8, 2023

Victoria Lee signed with ONE Championship in September 2020, when she was only 16 years old. She debuted on February 26, 2021 at ONE 129 where she defeated Sunisa Srisan via submission.

She went on to beat Wang Luping via submission at ONE 139 in July 2021, before knocking out Victória Souza in September 2021 at ONE 143.

Lee was supposed to return to action at ONE Fight Night 6 on January 13 against Zeba Bano in Bangkok, Thailand.

"She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then," Angela said. "We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same."

"Victoria was the most beautiful soul who ever lived. She was the best little sister in the world. The best daughter, the best granddaughter and the best godma / aunty to Ava and Alia," she added.

"We miss you so much sis. More than you could ever realize. We're all broken. Because a piece of you was in each of us and when you left, those pieces were ripped out of us … We will never be the same."

Angela called her sister "perfect in every way" and "the best person I knew."

She closed her statement by asking for privacy for their family as they grieve, as well as with a reminder: "Please check on your loved ones. Keep checking on them. Give them hugs and tell them how much they mean to you. You just never know."