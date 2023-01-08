M4: Blacklist books bout with RRQ Hoshi with rout of RRQ Akira

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- After a shaky group stage round, defending world champs Blacklist International on Sunday overcame Brazil's RRQ Akira, 3-1, in their M4 World Championship campaign at the Tennis Indoor Senayan here.

Blacklist book a showdown with Indonesian fan favorite RRQ Hoshi as a result.

Blacklist came away with picking up most of their comfort heroes to sink the Brazilian champions down the lower bracket.

With Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna's Estes left open in Game 1, the MPL Philippines champions took Game 1 in dominant fashion.

The Blacklist captain racked up 13 assists to go with a kill and a 93 percent kill participation for the MVP plum with her signature hero.

Blacklist found their opening in the 14th minute after taking the lord and busting two of the Brazilians' turrets.

Salic "Hadji" Imam, who wielded his signature Yve, had a flawless game to go with 3 kills and 7 assists for the MVP plum.

RRQ Akira got one on board in Game 3, overcoming a comfort-pick hero laden Blacklist to hold the fort in their upper bracket life.

But Blacklist bounced back on Game 4, dominating the kills department to completely seal the series.

Blacklist will face RRQ Hoshi on January 11 at 6 p.m. (7 p.m. Philippine time)