Fredric "BennyQT" Gonzales during the M4 World Championships. Courtesy: Moonton Games

JAKARTA, Indonesia - From the get-go of his M-series debut, Fredric "BennyQT" Gonzales has already taken the world stage by storm.

From racking up double-digit kills to setting up backdoor plays, the Echo Philippines gold laner has morphed into a key figure in the team's nearly dominant M4 World Championship performance.

In an interview following their 3-2 win against Malaysian champs Team HAQ during the first match of the upper bracket knockout stages in the Tennis Indoor Senayan here, BennyQT said he has more to show as the playoffs progress.

"Masaya naman po ako na nakapag perform ako sa world stage, pero ‘di lang du'n 'yung pinakabuong performance ko," he said.

In total, the former Execration standout has racked up 56 kills during the world series, more than half of which are from the slugfest series against Team HAQ.

Head Coach Archie "Tictac" Reyes could not help but feel happy over his players' performance and the improvement he made.

"Sobrang laking impact no'n sa team. Ang laking tulong sa kaniya no'n, ang taas ng inimprove niya lalo na sa world stage nagagawa niya yung mga ganoong bagay."

Echo Philippines will face Indonesian champs Onic Esports on January 12.