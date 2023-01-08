KBL: Abando helps Anyang survive Seoul

Rhenz Abando scored 15 points to help Anyang KGC seize a close 83-80 triumph over the Seoul SK Knights, Sunday at the Anyang Gymnasium.

Abando also had three rebounds and two assists before fouling out with still 9:41 left in the game.

In his absence, Omari Spellman came through and totalled 29 points on top of 17 rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

This marks the first time that Abando reached double-digits since exploding for 30 points last December 18, also against Seoul SK. He had been limited to below five points in their past five games.

Anyang improved to 21-9 in the 2022-23 season of the Korean Basketball League.

Also triumphant on Sunday were RJ Abarrientos and the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus, who pulled away for an 89-83 victory over the Suwon KT SonicBoom at the Dongchun Gymnasium.



Abarrientos had 14 points built on three three-pointers, along with five assists and four rebounds to help Ulsan stop a two-game losing streak. Gaige Prim had a 21-point, 14-rebound double-double to help the Phoebus regain their winning ways.

They improved to 17-13 while snapping Suwon's six-game winning streak.

KT SonicBoom earlier officially announced Dave Ildefonso as their newest player, though the Filipino swingman did not see action against Ulsan.