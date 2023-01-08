B.League: Parks shines as Nagoya gets back at Utsunomiya

Ray Parks Jr. drained a clutch basket against Utsunomiya Brex. (c) B.LEAGUE

Ray Parks Jr. played a major role in Nagoya's hard-earned 70-67 win over the Utsunomiya Brex, Sunday afternoon at the Brex Arena Utsunomiya.

The Filipino-American swingman put the Diamond Dolphins ahead for good, 68-67, when he completed a three-point play with 1:11 to go in the contest.

Nagoya forced a stop on Yusuke Endo in the next possession, before Scott Eatherton iced the game with a jumper with 24 seconds left.

Parks finished with 17 points on 4-of-10 shooting, making nine of his 10 free throws in the contest. He also had five rebounds, four assists, and two steals in a 28-minute stint.

Eatherton finished with a 24-point, 13-rebound double-double as the Diamond Dolphins improved to 20-8 in the 2022-23 season of the B.League. Nagoya split its weekend series against Utsunomiya, having lost 80-79 on Saturday.

Also triumphant on Sunday were Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hannaryz, who took an 81-76 triumph over the SunRockers Shibuya at the Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Wright made eight of his 18 shots for 22 points on top of nine assists, three rebounds, and a steal as Kyoto snapped a two-game slide.

Cheick Diallo collected a double-double of 22 points and 16 rebounds, while Jarrod Uthoff put up 15 points, nine boards, and four dimes in the win.

The Hannaryz improved to 11-17 in the tournament.

Still struggling are Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes, who fell 99-87 to the Akita Northern Happinets at the Shiga Daihatsu Arena.

Ravena had 18 points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block, but his efforts couldn't keep Shiga from losing an 11th straight game.

Kai Toews put up 18 points and eight assists, but also committed six of their 16 turnovers. Kelvin Martin came off the bench for 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Shiga now has a 4-24 record.

Dwight Ramos sat out a 17th straight game for the Levanga Hokkaido, who lost 110-108 to Osaka Evessa in overtime at the Ookini Arena Maishima.