Robin Catalan is seeking more than a victory when he faces Elipitua "The Magician" Siregar of Indonesia this January 14.

Catalan said he wanted a victory for his team Catalan Fighting System, which has been on a slump recently due to the effects of the pandemic.

"Importante sa akin ang laban na ito kasi kailangan kong bumawi para sa team namin," said Catalan, who will battle Siregar at the ONE: Heavy Hitters card in Singapore.

His older sibling, former strawweight title contender Rene Catalan, fell to a third straight loss recently against Alex Silva. Their teammate, Jomary Torres, is also reeling from 4 straight defeats.

"Dahil sa pandemic hindi kami nakakapag-train ng maayos. So kailangan talagang bumawi para sa team," the younger Catalan said.

He is facing an opponent who has won 4 of his past 5 fights, but Catalan said he was more prepared to fight this time.

"Mas focused ako ngayon. 100 percent . . . OK lang naman sa akin kahit underdog ako sa laban na ito. Ipapakita ko sa laban na mali ang tingin nila," he said.

Catalan added he wanted a dominant victory this time.

"Gusto kong manalo by KO. Kasi more on strikes ako ngayon," said the fighter who once put to sleep Gustavo Balart in 2019.