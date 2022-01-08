D'Angelo Russell had 27 points and 12 assists to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 135-105 win over the host Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.
The Timberwolves extended their winning streak to three while the Thunder have lost three in a row and five of six.
When the teams played Wednesday in Minnesota, offense was at a premium in a 98-90 Timberwolves' win. But there was little issue scoring in this meeting, especially for Minnesota.
Anthony Edwards set the tone early, scoring 17 first-quarter points, making all six of his shots including five 3-pointers.
Edwards joined Golden State's Stephen Curry as the only players in the league to hit five or more 3-pointers in a quarter multiple times this season.
Minnesota finished 55.6 percent from the field and had 39 assists, both season highs. Russell was 11 of 12 from the floor and 4 of 5 from beyond the arc.
Edwards finished with 24 points with six 3-pointers and seven assists. Karl-Anthony Towns added 19 points and Jarred Vanderbilt had 11 points and tied a career high with 16 rebounds.
Minnesota hit 17 3-pointers. The Timberwolves took the lead late in the first quarter then took control for good with an 18-4 run late in the second.
Oklahoma City's three turnovers in the stretch led to seven Minnesota points.
The Timberwolves turned the Thunder's eight first-half turnovers into 17 points and built a 73-57 lead at the break.
Minnesota's 73 points in the first half was the most Oklahoma City has allowed in a first half this season.
The Timberwolves finished with 34 points on the Thunder's season-high tying 20 turnovers.
Luguentz Dort, returning after missing back-to-back games with a knee injury, led Oklahoma City with 18 points.
Minnesota's Patrick Beverley missed the game with right groin soreness.
Thunder coach Mark Daigneault returned after missing five games due to COVID-19 protocol. Daigneault confirmed before the game that he'd tested positive, but said he remained asymptomatic.