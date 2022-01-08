Filipino bantamweight Jonas Sultan had to miss his training day on Friday as he helped deliver his baby girl the night before in their Silang town, Cavite, residence.

"Ako lang nagpaanak, tapos walang gamit sa pamputol ng pusod. Tumawag ng ambulance doon na sa ospital na pinutol ang pusod," Sultan said in a video interview with his friend, Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial.

"Sinearch ko sa YouTube kung paano makuha."

Sultan said he was supposed to take his wife, Nolibeth, to a clinic but the lying-in was off limits at the time due to quarantine.

"Tawag ako sa lying-in, kaso close sila. Nag-quarantine, wala ang doktor . . . Wala nang nagawa. Sabi ko, sige kaya ko na ito," the heavy-handed slugger from Zamboanga said.

"Hindi ko inaasahan na ganito ang mangyayari na sa bahay siya manganak."

This gave way to the birth of Baby Macie, his fourth kid.

His handler and sports patron RNJ Navarro said the reigning WBO intercontinental bantamweight champion was just waiting for the arrival of his child before he flies to the US to train for his next fight.

The birth of his fourth child is just the latest of the many blessings he recently received.

Due to his solid performances against Sharone Carter in August and Carlos Caraballo in October, he gained recognition from local outfits.

Sultan was feted Upset of the Year by SportTalk PH and was named co-boxer of the year by Realfight PH with WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr.

Sultan was also thankful to his patrons for giving him time to bond with his family these holidays before he plunges into training again.

"Nagpapasalamat ako sa manager ko, ma'am Cory Navarro at Boss RNJ dahil sila ang nagtulong sa akin na makasama ko ang pamilya ko sa nakalapas na Pasko at New Year," he said.