The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) on Saturday said it would source private funding for EJ Obiena should the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) push through with its plan to drop the Olympic pole-vaulter from the national roster.

“First and foremost, kung talagang ida-drop na siya sa national pool, mawawalan siya ng funding. So ang magagawa ng POC, just what we declared is we will give full support to EJ,” POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said in an interview on the “Power & Play” sports talk show.

“Alam mo napakahirap kayang makabuo ng ganoong klaseng world-class athlete. Baka another 15 to 20 years bago ka makagawa uli ng isang Obiena. So sayang naman ang bata.”

The PATAFA, the sport’s national governing body, has expelled Obiena from the national team, with plans to sue the 26-year-old pole vaulter for estafa connected to the salary of his head coach, Vitaly Petrov.

The sports association later deferred the decision in response to the request of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

But if things do not work out between the two sides and the PATAFA pushes through with the expulsion, Tolentino said the POC would step in.

“Ang tanong lang, sino bang magba-bankroll kay EJ? Kung halimbawa, Day 1 ngayon kung wala na siyang allowance or what, hanggang sa training, hanggang sa mga international competitions niya, sino ang magba-bankroll?" he said.

“Doon papasok ang POC. Definitely, we will look for private funding for that para naman tumulong.”

RELATED VIDEO