PBA: Does Vic Manuel want out of Alaska?

Alaska big man Vic Manuel reportedly said he wanted to be traded after spending the past 6 years with the Uytengsu franchise.

Manuel consulted with his agent, Danny Espiritu, to explore his options after he reportedly received a 1-year deal, according to a report by Spin.ph.

Manuel said that prior to the offer he has not heard from team management. The one-year deal being offered to him has the same terms as his previous contract.

ABS-CBN News was independently verifying the development at the time this story was posted.

"Kung gano'n lang ang gagawin, aalis na lang ako sa kanila," Manuel said "Sana i-trade na lang ako."

Manuel was drafted ninth overall by GlobalPort Batang Pier in 2012, before moving to Meralco then Air21 in 2013.

In 2014, he was transferred to Alaska in exchange for Aldrech Ramos, where he fully developed as an all-star power forward.