NBA: LaMarcus Aldridge leads Spurs past Lakers

LaMarcus Aldridge had 28 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs past the host Los Angeles Lakers 118-109 on Thursday.

DeMar DeRozan, who managed just six points in San Antonio's win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, had 19 points and eight assists, Dejounte Murray contributed 18 points and eight boards and Rudy Gay had 15 points for the Spurs, who snapped the Lakers' four-game winning streak. Patty Mills finished with 10 points.

LeBron James had 27 points, 12 assists and six rebounds, while Anthony Davis collected 23 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Lakers. Kyle Kuzma chipped in 13 points and 10 boards and Montrezl Harrell and Talen Horton-Tucker each scored 10.

It was the third meeting in the past nine days and the final one of the season between the two clubs. The Lakers captured two of three.

San Antonio held a 91-89 edge after three quarters before seizing control in the fourth. A bucket inside by Gay and a layup by Murray put the Spurs up 114-100 with 3:38 left. Los Angeles got no closer than 10.

The Spurs led by as many as 15 in the first quarter before the Lakers rallied. However, San Antonio led 65-56 at the break. The Spurs sizzled in their 3-point shooting in the first half, converting 11 of 16 attempts (61.1 percent) to 6 of 15 (42.9 percent) for the Lakers. Overall, the Spurs made 16 of 35 3-pointers (45.7 percent) to 10 of 30 (30 percent) for the Lakers.

Lakers reserve guard Alex Caruso returned after missing last five games due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. Caruso scored eight points in 20 minutes.

Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) missed his third consecutive contest.

Before the game, players and coaches from both teams locked arms during the playing of the national anthem to continue their ongoing protests against social injustice, which was inspired by unrest at the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.

