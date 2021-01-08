It's a boy for former PBA star Simon, beauty queen wife Huelar

Former PBA star PJ Simon and his wife, 2018 Binibining Pilipinas Supranational Jehza Huelar, will be having a baby boy.

An Instagram a video shared by Huelar showed the couple having a gender reveal party recently. They popped a balloon which contained blue confetti and pulled letters from a cake which formed the words, "It's a baby boy."

"Before this day ends, we want to share with you the highlight of our #2020. @pjs08 and I are thrilled to announce that a new member of #TheSimons will join us first quarter this year, making it a family of three! We can’t wait to see, smell, hold and kiss our #littleone," said Huelar in the caption.

Simon retired from basketball last September to focus on his family. He spent most of his PBA career with the Magnolia Hotshots.

"Binigay ko yung 17 years ng buhay ko sa PBA, sa Magnolia Hotshots, at sa lahat ng fans but now it’s time to focus on my family. My wife is pregnant and gusto ko magkasama kami as we start a family," he said in an Instagram post following his retirement.

Simon married Huelar in May 2019.