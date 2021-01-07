Boxing: Possible title unification bout in the horizon for Jerwin Ancajas

Jerwin Ancajas could find himself in a world junior bantamweight title unification bout against Kazuto Ioka of Japan.

Ancajas' camp confirmed that Ioka was included in negotiations for his future fights.

" 'Yon po ang inaayos ni (MP Promotions chief) Sean (Gibbons) ngayon," said Ancajas' coach Joven Jimenez. "Kasama na siya sa negosasyon."

Jimenez said Ancajas was thrilled to hear the news as he has longed for a title unification bout for several years now.

" 'Yon talaga ang pangarap ni Jerwin, na makalaban ng unification," said the coach.

In his most recent outing, Ioka, the reigning WBO junior bantam king, stopped countryman Kosei Tanaka in 8 rounds.

But first, Ancajas must defend his IBF junior bantamweight title against mandatory challenger Jonathan Javier Rodriguez.

Ancajas is currently staying with Jimenez in Los Angeles, together Eumir Marcial and Jonas Sultan, just waiting for a date for his next bout.

Jimenez said Ancajas and co. are familiar with Ioka, since they have been watching his fight for years.

"Palagi naming napapanood. Class A-plus si Ioka. Complete fighter," said Jimenez.