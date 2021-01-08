3x3 veterans Pasaol, Santillan declare for PBA rookie draft

No. 2-ranked 3x3 player Alvin Pasaol and Green Archers standout Santi Santillan submitted their application declaring their availability for the PBA rookie draft.

The two submitted their applications on Friday.

The 6-foot-4 Pasaol is best known for his physical style of play and his 49-point explosion at University of the East in 2017.

He later joined Petron-Letran and Marinerong Pilipino in the PBA D-League, before becoming a staple of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 League.

Santillan, meanwhile, played for University of the Visayas and La Salle before suiting up for Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3.

Other players who recently submitted their application for the draft were Frank Johnson, Tyrus Hill and Troy Rike.

Johnson played for AMA, Marinerong Pilipino, and Gamboa Coffee Mix in the PBA D-League while Hill saw action for Adamson and La Salle.

Rike is a former Gilas cadet who played for National University before joining the 3x3 circuit.

The Annual PBA Draft takes place on March 14.