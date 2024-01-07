UAAP: NU-Nazareth girls get back at FEU-Diliman

Action between NU-Nazareth and FEU-Diliman in the UAAP Season 86 girls' volleyball tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Defending champion National University-Nazareth School gained a measure of revenge against Far Eastern University-Diliman to begin their second round campaign in the UAAP Season 87 girls' volleyball tournament, Sunday at the Adamson University Gym in Manila.

The Baby Tamaraws had won their first round encounter, but the Bullpups secured a 25-20, 29-27, 25-21 victory in the second round to hike their record to 4-3 and remain in the Top 4.

With the win, NU-Nazareth now has a share of third place, along with the University of Santo Tomas. Meanwhile, FEU-Diliman fell to 5-2, though they remain in second place.

Still on top of the standings with a perfect 7-0 slate are the Adamson Baby Falcons.

In the boys' division, NU-Nazareth completed an elimination round sweep of Adamson after a 25-22, 25-22, 25-22 victory, also on Sunday.

University of the East continues to pace the boys' tournament with a perfect 8-0 slate. Adamson dropped to 4-4, putting them at joint fifth with UST.

De La Salle-Zobel posted its second straight win after a 25-17, 25-20, 25-10 sweep of rivals Ateneo de Manila University.

On Saturday, Adamson University swept UST in the girls' division, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21, while the UE Junior Warriors took down defending boys' champion in straight sets, 26-24, 25-20, 25-21.