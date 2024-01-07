Thirdy helps San-En extend win streak to six games

Thirdy Ravena of the San-En NeoPhoenix. (c) B.LEAGUE

Thirdy Ravena had another solid game as the San-En NeoPhoenix repeated over the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, 80-74, on Sunday at the Dolphins Arena.

It was the sixth win in a row for the NeoPhoenix, which improved their record to 24-4 in Division 1 of the B.League. They continue to set the pace in the Central Conference.

Ravena went 6-of-13 from the field for 13 points on top of seven assists, three rebounds, and asteal. Yante Maten led the way for San-En with 18 points and eight boards.

The Diamond Dolphins drew 19 points from Scott Eatherton. Ray Parks Jr. was held to just 1-of-8 shooting from the field for two points and four boards.

Nagoya fell to 16-12 after suffering a fourth consecutive defeat.

Also triumphant on Sunday were Carl Tamayo and the Ryukyu Golden Kings, as they got back on the winning track by routing the Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 88-65, at the Nagoya Biwajima Sports Center.

Tamayo contributed nine points and a rebound in Ryukyu's win that snapped a brief two-game slide. The Golden Kings remain on top of the Western Conference with a 20-8 record.

Meanwhile, RJ Abarrientos and the Shinshu Brave Warriors fell to the Nagasaki Velca, 92-64, at the Nagasaki Prefectural Gymnasium. The former Far Eastern University guard had 11 points, three assists, and three boards in the defeat.

Shinshu is now 5-23 in the season.

Matthew Wright had 13 points but the Kyoto Hannaryz still absorbed an 83-76 loss to the Chiba Jets at the Kataoka Arena Kyoto. It was their 20th loss against just eight wins.

Also coming out on the losing end were Dwight Ramos and the Levanga Hokkaido, as they bowed to the Sunrockers Shibuya anew, 92-61. Ramos was limited to just two points on 1-of-4 shooting in the contest.

Levanga has now lost back-to-back games to fall to 8-20.

Kai Sotto had six points and four rebounds in just eight minutes as the Yokohama B-Corsairs suffered a slim 70-68 defeat to the Toyama Grouses. Yokohama is now 12-16 in the tournament.



