PVL: Kianna Dy joins Majoy Baron, Kim Fajardo in PLDT

Former F2 stars Kianna Dy, Majoy Baron, and Kim Fajardo are now in PLDT. Handout/PLDT.

MANILA -- Kim Kianna Dy is the latest member of the now-defunct F2 Logistics to sign with the PLDT High Speed Hitters.

The High Speed Hitters completed a busy offseason on Sunday when they announced Dy as the latest member of their roster. PLDT previously signed two former Cargo Movers in Kim Fajardo and Majoy Baron. The move reunites the trio with Mika Reyes, who was their collegiate teammate in De La Salle University.

"Stepping out of your comfort zone can be scary sometimes. But at the same time, that's when you realize that you can learn so much more from new coaches and teammates," Dy said in a statement released by the team.

"Knowing that there’s still so much to learn inspires me to thrive and work harder. It's going to take a lot of hard work, but I hope we can meet the expectations set for us here in PLDT," she added.

Dy missed the entirety of the PVL Second All-Filipino Conference due to a knee injury that she sustained in the Invitational Conference.

In PLDT, she is expected to form a 1-2 punch along with Fil-Canadian outside spiker Savannah Davison, who made an immediate impact for the High Speed Hitters in the season-ending conference. PLDT finished in fifth place in the Second All-Filipino Conference with a 7-4 win-loss record.

The addition of the former F2 Logistics trio boosts PLDT's hopes of rising to the upper echelon of the PVL in the upcoming 2024 season.

Before the acquisition of Fajardo, Baron and Dy, the High Speed Hitters released Mich Morente, Mean Mendrez, and Anj Legacion.

Other former members of F2 who have found new homes include Dawn Macandili and Jov Fernandez (Cignal); Ivy Lacsina (Nxled); Ara Galang and Aby Marano (Chery Tiggo); and Joy Dacoron (Petro Gazz).