PBA: June Mar Fajardo set for return to San Miguel

June Mar Fajardo at the San Miguel bench. PBA Images.

MANILA — The streaking San Miguel Beermen will have more firepower coming their way.

No less than the seven-time reigning PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo is expected to return to SMB’s active line-up in their next game against the Blackwater Bossing, head coach Jorge Gallent announced on Sunday.

“June Mar is doing good. He’s recovering well, and I think if the doctors give him the go signal, I think he can play in our last game against Blackwater,” said Gallent following their 132-110 win over Terrafirma Dyip.

Fajado has missed action since November 29 wherein he suffered a hand injury during their game against the Rain Or Shine ElastoPainters.

Fajardo was actually activated ahead of their game against Terrafirma and was seen in gear as he sat on SMB’s bench, but Gallent explained that they are still waiting for the green light from their doctors.

“We’ll see what the doctors will say about June Mar,” he said.

Fajardo’s return will be crucial for the Beermen who are looking for a Top Four finish as they hope to clinch a twice-to-win incentive come the quarterfinals.

They are currently in fourth place with a 7-3 win-loss record in the standings, and the Beermen will be hoping to post their eighth victory against the lowly Blackwater squad on Friday, January 12, 4 PM at the Araneta Coliseum.

Meanwhile, the Bossing are already out of playoff contention with a 1-9 record.