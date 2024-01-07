MLBB: RSG Philippines lets go of star gold laner EMANN

Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - RSG Philippines on Sunday announced it was letting go of star gold laner Eman "EMANN" Sangco.

"EMANN is now ready to fight in a wider map and proves that he could still EMANate a strong aura of a gold laner after fulfilling his duty with us," RSG Philippines said in a statement.

At a young age, EMANN has had a stack of accomplishments in his career, including one MPL title in Season 9 and a Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup title in 2022, where he was crowned the MVP.

Throughout the next seasons, the title became elusive for the Kingslayers, but they have not wavered, winding up as semifinalists throughout the last three to four years.

The move, perhaps one of the most unprecedented ones in the off-season, further fueled rumors on RSG Philippines' disbandment or regroup, which analyst Frederick "Mirko" Lo first floated up in fellow analyst Caisam "Wolf" Nopueto's podcast.

"Cause I heard rumors that RSG is disbanding, like I mean the team is starting to separate right? So EMANN's going, Irrad is already in RRQ," he mentioned.

The departure came as RSG Philippines assistant coach John "Theo" Eusebio left the team. Breakout jungler John Darryl 'Irrad' Tuason also left the team for Indonesian squad RRQ Hoshi.