Ginebra import Tony Bishop in action against NorthPort in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup, January 7, 2024 at the Araneta Coliseum. PBA Images.

MANILA — Barangay Ginebra San Miguel is still in prime position to book a Top 4 spot in the 2023-2024 PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

This, after the Gin Kings made a late-game breakaway against the North Port BatangPier, 103-93, on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Tony Bishop’s 26 points, 16 rebounds, and two assists led Ginebra’s offensive while Scottie Thompson had his fingerprints all over the hardcourt as he got seven points, seven rebounds, and 10 of BGSM’s 35 total assists.

The Tim Cone-mentored squad moved up to 7-3 in the standings, tied with the San Miguel Beermen at fourth place.

Meanwhile, the Bonnie Tan-coached squad fell to 6-5, with their hopes of clinching a twice-to-beat incentive slowly fading away.