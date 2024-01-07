MANILA — Barangay Ginebra San Miguel is slowly rediscovering its deadly form as the 2023-2024 PBA Commissioner’s Cup eliminations nears its end.

Following their win on Sunday, the defending conference champions are currently at 7-3, tied for fourth place in the team standings with the San Miguel Beermen, and are just within striking position of getting a spot in the quarterfinals equipped with a twice-to-beat advantage.

A factor in this, according to head coach Tim Cone, was the play of their reinforcement Tony Bishop, who has been performing well on both ends of the floor.

“It was really a great performance [from him] tonight on both sides of the floor,” said Cone about Bishop, who tallied 26 points and 16 boards in their victory. “Defensively, his ability to switch out on players really adds to our defense, and he controls the boards.”

“With his length, he really controls the boards, so I keep telling him that anything that he gives us from the points standpoint is icing on the cake, and tonight, we got a lot of icing,” the winningest coach in PBA history added.

For his part, the Ginebra-rival-turned-player shared that he was just remaining patient as he jells more and more with his brothers in the Barangay.

“I guess it’s just being patient. Understanding the offense more and more, understanding what coach wants me to do, getting the chemistry down with the players, and not just forcing anything,” said Bishop.

“Like what I said, being patient, and just taking the game as it comes, and just getting aggressive when I have the spacing. Coach and coaching staff get me ready every day, and the players, they look for me and they continue to push me to be myself.”

The former Meralco Bolts import also bared how he has slowly, but surely, already gotten used to Ginebra’s style of play.

“I’m near. I’ve been working each and every day to understand the offense, and understand the players, and where the guys want the ball. It’s a learning thing for me each day, and I’m taking it in as it is,” he explained.

All in all, Cone is crediting Bishop and the whole team’s patience, saying that BGSM’s choice to not change their import mid-conference is the main reason why they are able to peak at the right time.

“I think that’s really crucial. That’s always been a hallmark of our teams,” said Cone. “We have a complicated system, and you need to grow within the system. You need time to grow within the system, and we don’t expect guys to come in right away and pick it up.”

Other teams have changed their imports due to various reasons as the conference progressed, but Ginebra, despite at one point losing two straight games, remained patient and kept their trust as they hope to defend their Commissioner’s Cup title.

“We feel that if we have a guy late in the conference come in, it’s gonna be very much of a disruption as we go back to ground zero,” Cone claimed.

“It’s not only offensively, we’re pretty much complex defensively, too. There’s a lot of demand that we put on our players defensively, so as Tony said, he’s worked really, really hard from day one to integrate himself into what we do.”

“As you can see, he’s getting better and better at it. We can see that he’s getting better and better at it, and that’s the whole point,” he added, while also saying that they are looking at their intact roster as an advantage as the quarterfinals loom.

“We’re one game away from the playoffs, and he’s worked really hard to get to this point. I think that's a huge advantage over the other teams ‘cause we do have that continuity and belief in what we do,” said Cone.

“It’s a real advantage for us.”

Moving forward, what Cone wants is for Bishop to get healthy, especially since he banged his knee during Ginebra’s preparations for their Sunday game.

“He didn’t practice for two days, and then he came to play today, so we’ll check his knee tomorrow and see. But so far so good,” revealed the former Alaska Aces coach.

“We’ll know more tomorrow,” he added.

Bishop, though, quickly erased the fears of the Ginebra faithful.

“There’s no concern, don’t worry about it. I’m a tough player, I’ve played through injuries,” he said.

“It’s part of the game. Going into the playoffs, I don’t know anybody who’s not banged up. So for me, I’ll continue to work hard, continue to get therapy. But it’s all part of basketball, part of being a pro,” Bishop concluded.