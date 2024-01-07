San Miguel import Bennie Boatwright dunks against the TerraFirma Dyip in their PBA Commissioner's Cup clash, January 7, 2024 at the Araneta Coliseum. PBA Images.

MANILA — The San Miguel Beermen are in a good spot to clinch a twice-to-beat advantage in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup, all thanks to Bennie Boatwright Jr.’s stellar game.

The San Miguel import exploded for 51 points alongside 12 rebounds and three assists in the Beermen’s 132-110 win over Terrafirma Dyip on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Don Trollano was also instrumental in SMB’s fourth straight victory, putting up 22 markers, six boards, and two assists. They improved to 7-3.

Javi Gomez de Liaño tallied 26 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, but it all went for naught as the Dyip fell to 2-8.

More details to follow.