MANILA – World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece feels fortunate to be among the subjects of the upcoming Netflix tennis docuseries “Break Point,” where he was able to learn more about himself.

“It was a very humbling experience being part of something like this. I get to discover myself actually through that. I developed thoughts, I developed ideas while they (Netflix crew) were with me,” the 24-year-old Tsitsipas told reporters last month at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship (MWTC) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

“I kind of let myself free in that process and I was quite surprised myself from the things I encountered and from the things that my mind developed through this process.”

“Break Point,” which was produced by the team behind “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” provides an up-close-and-personal look at the 2022 season highlights of a number of tennis stars.

The first five episodes will be released on January 13 while the last five episodes will be available in June.

Tsitsipas, who mentioned that there is way more behind the scenes on the grueling professional tennis tour, is glad that viewers can get a glimpse of such moments in the first Netflix tennis docuseries.

“Fans are definitely going to get something that they haven’t been able to get out of my vlogs or my personal videos. A much deeper understanding of our sport and our lifestyles,” said the 2021 Roland Garros finalist from Athens.

Joining Tsitsipas in “Break Point” from the ATP Tour are Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, Italian Matteo Berrettini, Norwegian Casper Ruud, Americans Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe, and 2022 Australian Open men’s double champions Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios of Australia.

Ruud, the 2022 Roland Garros and US Open runner-up, expressed excitement about the series premiere.

“Of course, I was there, I remember everything that happened but there have been maybe sides and angles of the story that I wasn’t aware of myself. So I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

On the women’s side, three-time grand slam champion and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland, leads the pack along with Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, Maria Sakkari of Greece, Paula Badosa of Spain, Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia, and 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens of the United States.

“I’m always natural, you know. I don’t like to fake anything,” remarked World No. 2 Jabeur, the 2022 Wimbledon and US Open finalist.

“It’s just sometimes, you know, some things I want to keep it personal but I was pretty comfortable with the camera around me because the crew were really professional,” she continued.

Former World No. 1 aces Russian Maria Sharapova and Americans Andy Roddick and John McEnroe are also part of the Netflix series, for which they provided their “frank, revealing insights.”

Despite not being part of “Break Point,” MWTC players Andrey Rublev of Russia and Borna Coric of Croatia also expressed support for it.

World No. 8 Rublev, who has reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and US Open, hopes that the series will “popularize our sport like Drive to Survive.”

As for 2022 ATP Comeback Player of the Year Coric, he said that he will surely be among the first to watch “Break Point.”

“It’s a very, very cool thing, in my opinion. It’s also very good for tennis, very good for the players. I hope very good for the fans as well,” added the 2022 Cincinnati Masters winner and 2020 US Open quarterfinalist.

