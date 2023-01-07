JAKARTA, Indonesia - Echo Philippines on Saturday opened the M4 World Championships knockout stages at the Indoor Stadium Senayan with a 3-2 win over Malaysian squad Team HAQ.

Down by two, the Malaysian champions forced a decider match, before Echo bounced back in Game 5 to send their opponents down the lower bracket.

Fredric "BennyQT" Gonzales ended the back-and-forth Game 1 with Echo's signature backdoor play towards the Malaysians' base.

BennyQT racked up a whopping 11 kills, to go with 3 assists in the tight matchup. Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno put up 13 assists to go with a kill, using a surprise Grock pick.

The former Execration player became the star of the show anew as a Maniac (4-man kill) helped the Orcas pull away for the match point.

Team HAQ got one on the board in Game 3, and forced a rubber match in Game 4 by giving Echo PH a taste of their own medicine with a backdoor play that put the game on deadlock.

Echo took full control of the objectives in Game 5 to bounce back and seal the series in their favor.

Echo books a showdown against Onic Esports, led by Pinoy ML:BB jungler Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol, on January 12.