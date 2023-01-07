Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone. PBA Images

Coach Tim Cone was understandably disappointed with Ginebra's performance in Game 4 wherein they had the chance to take a commanding series lead over an importless Bay Area.

Despite playing minus injured Andrew Nicholson, the Dragons stunned the Gin Kings, 94-86, and tied the best-of-7 title series, 2-all.

"We had a chance to really gain some traction on the series and put Bay Area on the brink," said Cone.

The Dragons rode the hot shooting hands of Kobey Lam to compensate the loss of the 6-foot-10 Nicholson from a sprained ankle.

Lam was on fire before a crowd of 17,236 at the Mall of Asia Arena, hitting a game-high 30 points as he lit up Ginebra with a 8-of-14 shooting from the perimeter.

Cone commended the Dragons for pulling off the win despite the adversity.

"You have to tip your cap to Bay Area. Despite missing their import, they came into the game with great spirit and played with a great motor all game long," he said.

"We've seen games like that before when the import is out, and you can catch a team sleeping."

With the series tied at 2-2, the finals is now reduced to a best-of-three, and Cone expects the coming games to be even tougher.

"Like we said in the beginning, this is going to be a tough series. Nothing ever comes easy in the finals," said Cone.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.