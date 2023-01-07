Bay Area coach Brian Goorjian during Game 4 of the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Bay Area coach Brian Goorjian commended his team for a "fearless" performance in Game 4 of the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals, where they pulled away for a 94-86 win over Barangay Ginebra.

The odds were stacked against the Dragons on Friday night at the Mall of Asia Arena, as they played the Gin Kings without an import. Andrew Nicholson had been ruled out of the game after twisting his ankle in Game 3, while Myles Powell remained out with a foot injury.

They trailed by 12 points in the second quarter and were in danger of falling behind, 1-3, in the best-of-seven series. But they turned the game around in the second half, with Kobey Lam and Zhu Songwei coming alive down the stretch to keep the Dragons in control.

"I thought our guys were brave. They were fearless tonight," Goorjian said of his team.

Nicholson's absence was obviously a cause for concern: he had been the Dragons' leading scorer and rebounder in the Finals with averages of 26.67 points and 15.33 boards in the first three games. With him on the sidelines, Bay Area got a 30-point performance from Lam, while Zhu and Glen Yang each scored 18 points.

Just as crucial was their work on defense, as the Dragons limited Ginebra to 38% shooting from the field. Justin Brownlee tallied a triple-double of 23 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists but made just 10 of his 24 shots; LA Tenorio went 4-of-14 from the floor and Jamie Malonzo was limited to 1-of-8 shooting.

"We had to bring it, we had to play with a defensive presence, and we had to move the ball. And I'm proud of my young team playing in a game like this, and competing and getting a win. I'm really proud right now," said Goorjian.

The Dragons got a lift from veteran Duncan Reid, who played a total of 13 minutes and 12 seconds in the first three games but was on the floor for over 30 minutes in Game 3. He produced eight points and eight rebounds in his stint.

Chuanxing Liu, their 7-foot-5 center, tallied eight points and eight boards in over 17 minutes after also seeing little action in the first three games of the series.

"I kept saying, this is a seven-game series and the playoffs are a different thing," said Goorjian. "Day after day, you gotta remain ready."

"Duncan was virtually on ice, [but] I do believe in him and he was a key piece tonight," he added. "Liu did enough defensively to get by and he was a real presence on the glass, just with his sheer size. So we did get an advantage out of him tonight."

With Nicholson still uncertain for Game 5, Goorjian is hopeful that he will get a similarly inspired performance from the Dragons as they seek to lead the series for the first time.

"The preparation, which is good for this team, is to prepare like no one to lean on. You guys gotta step up and be men, and compete in this environment. I'm telling you, it's not easy," he said.

