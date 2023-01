Thirdy Ravena of the San-En NeoPhoenix. (c) B.LEAGUE

Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix fell to their third straight defeat Friday night when they bowed to the Hiroshima Dragonflies in the Japan BLeague.

San-En succumbed to Hiroshima, 93-81.

Ravena scored 8 points in the NeoPhoenix's 15th defeat in 27 games.

He also tallied 9 assists and 5 rebounds.

Kyle O’Quinn topscored for San-En with 26 points and 13 rebounds.

Kerry Blackshear scored 21 points for the Dragonflies, which also got 20 from Nick Mayo.

Hiroshima improved to 22-5.