B.League: Kiefer, Shiga slump to 10th straight loss

Kiefer Ravena in action for the Shiga Lakes. (c) B.LEAGUE

The Shiga Lakes absorbed a 10th straight defeat on Saturday, falling 84-77 to the Akita Northern Happinets at the Shiga Daihatsu Arena.

The Lakes couldn't hold on to a slim lead at the half and gave up 32 points to Akita in the third quarter to lose control of the ball game.

Kiefer Ravena had 15 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals in the loss. Shiga was led by Jordan Hamilton's 20 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists.

Shiga fell to 4-23 in the 2022-23 season of the B.League, the second-worst mark in the league just ahead of Niigata Albirex BB (3-24).

Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix were on the losing end once again, falling to an 84-74 loss against the Hiroshima Dragonflies at the Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall.

This was the fourth straight defeat for the NeoPhoenix, as Hiroshima swept their weekend series. San-En now has a 12-15 record in the B.League.

Squandered in the loss was Ravena's 22 -point outing on top of four assists and a rebound. Kyle O'Quinn also delivered with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

But the NeoPhoenix had no answer for Dwayne Evans II, who made 12 of 17 shots for 26 points, while Kerry Blackshear Jr.

Meanwhile, Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins suffered a painful 80-79 defeat to the Utsonomiya Brex, Saturday at the Brex Arena Utsunomiya.

The Dolphins knotted the count at 79 with seven seconds left off a layup by Scott Eatherton, but Utsunomiya's Makoto Hiejima was able to fish for a foul in the dying seconds.

He made the second of two free throws, enough to give Utsunomiya the lead for good. Nagoya had one more opportunity to steal the win but Takumi Saito was forced into a turnover in the final second.

Parks had 14 points and four rebounds as Nagoya saw its brief two-game winning streak come to an end. The Dolphins fell to 19-8 in the season.

Eatherton finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds for Nagoya.

Also falling short on Saturday were Matthew Wright and Kyoto Hannaryz, who bowed to the Sunrockers Shibuya, 94-88.

Wright had nine points, three assists, and two rebounds in 31 minutes, but it wasn't enough as Kyoto absorbed a second straight defeat.

Cheick Diallo paced Kyoto with 28 points and 17 rebounds, while Novar Gadson had 19 points off the bench. They are now 10-17 in the season.

Dwight Ramos remains unavailable for Levanga Hokkaido due to an ankle injury. The Filipino-American guard has now missed 16 games, including Saturday's contest against Osaka Evessa.