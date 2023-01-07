ABL: Zamboanga Valientes fall short vs Matrix Malaysia

From the ABL Facebook page

The Zamboanga Valientes fell to their second defeat in the 2023 ABL Invitational after losing to Matrix Malaysia, 86-82, on Saturday at the OCBC Arena in Singapore.



The Valientes had a 24-9 start, but failed to sustain it as the game went on.

This ruined Ryan Smith's 20-point effort. Antonio Hester added 17 points, 14 rebounds and 2 assists for Zamboanga, which fell to 1-2.

James Kwekuteye finished with 15 points.

The Valientes had the chance to send the game into overtime, but Jeremy Arthur and Kemark Carino fumbled their shots in the final seconds.

Amir Williams led the Matrix with 22 points and 15 rebounds. Malaysia improved to 2-2.

Zamboanga will take the Singapore Slingers on Sunday.