Philip Delarmino made history when he was nominated for the World Games Athlete of the Year award for 2021.

Delarmino, who gave the Philippines a gold at the World Muay Thai Championships last December, became the first Filipino candidate for the award.

He will be joining 24 candidates from 17 countries.

"The FIRST Filipino athlete to be nominated as Muaythai's World Games Athlete of the Year!!! What an achievement, Phillip Delarmino!!! Congratulations!!!" said Pearl Managuelod, Muaythai Association of the Philippines (MAP) secretary-general, in her Facebook post.

The winning will be decided via online polling that will run from January 10 until January 23.

​The 31-year-old Muay Thai fighter nabbed the gold in the 57 kgs senior elite male division of the 2021 IFMA World Muay Thai Championships by beating Russian opponent Aleksandr Abramov in the finals.

Delarmino is also the reigning Southeast Asian Games champion in his division.

