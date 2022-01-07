



Presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Friday thanked the local esports community for helping those in areas hardest hit by Typhoon Odette.

Pacquiao said the esports community launched its own Bayanihan Pilipinas QRI donation drive and was able to help donate at least 200 metric tons of assorted relief goods.

Team Pacquiao GG, whose members were among the convenors of Bayanihan Pilipinas QRI, will also help in the transport and distribution of the donations.

“I’m very happy to be part of this noble effort initiated by Bayanihan Pilipinas QRI. My team, the Team Pacquiao GG, is committed to providing all the necessary support to make sure that all donations generated will reach the people who need them most,” the former boxing champ said in a statement.

“This massive undertaking by the esports community to help our countrymen is clear and undeniable proof that the esports community is not all about games but also about charity and friendship. Esports is a rapidly growing industry that can generate employment and business opportunities for many Filipinos.”

Pacquiao noted that areas hardest hit by Odette are still in dire need of food, water, fuel, and electricity as he reiterated his call for people to pitch in and donate.

Elyson Caranza, a member of the Team Pacquiao GG who is known as "Ghost Wrecker" in the esports community, said the Bayanihan Pilipinas QRI tapped the senator's organization to facilitate the delivery of the relief goods for Odette victims.

They initially delivered at least 70 tons of relief goods in the towns of San Miguel, Ubay, Buenaventura, and Talibon in the province of Bohol as part of the first tranche of relief goods that were generated through Bayanihan Pilipinas QRI and Team Pacquiao GG.

Another 40 tons of relief goods that also include portable generators were also distributed in the island of Siargao.

Caranza said there are at least 100 tons of undelivered relief goods that also include construction materials and tents. The items are now undergoing itemized inventory and disinfection at their warehouse in Quezon City to ensure that the recipients will not be infected by COVID-19.

Pacquiao recently partnered with Veloce Group (Veloci) to build Team Pacquiao as a premier esports brand in the Philippines and develop world-class Filipino esports athletes and content creators.

Apart from Caranza, Pacquiao’s Team Pacquiao GG is composed of “GLOCO” who is one of the pioneer YouTubers and a creative content creator in the country; “Kimbee,” a TV model and a chef; “Een,” who is also a model and a successful young entrepreneur in the field of crypto-trading; and “Shin Boo,” a world-renowned esports international commentator.