



The Adelaide 36ers were forced to postpone their next two games in the Australian National Basketball League (NBL) due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Kai Sotto and the 36ers were supposed to play against the Illawara Hawks on Sunday and the Perth Wildcats on Wednesday, but the NBL said the matches will be rescheduled for a later date.

"The health and safety of the players, coaches, clubs, staff and fans is the league’s number one priority when considering these matters," said the announcement posted on the Adelaide 36ers website.

"The NBL will continue to follow the advice of governments and health authorities. Regular testing of all players and staff will continue, while further testing will be carried out on individuals impacted or those deemed close contacts."

The last time the 36ers played was on Dec. 18 when Sotto made his debut against the Cairns Taipans.

Adelaide lost that match, 93-67.