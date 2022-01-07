"Filipino Flash" Nonito Donaire Jr. is open to the possibility of returning to the junior bantamweight division and compete against the likes of Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzales and Juan Francisco Estrada.

Donaire, a four-division champion who fought in the flyweight, junior bantamweight and super bantamweight classes, currently reigns as the oldest WBC 118-pound champion.

“I would love to,” Donaire told Boxing Scene. “I would love to. I’m putting myself out there, in that mix with ‘Chocolatito’ and Estrada. … That would be great. I am all for it. I’m all for it.” (LINK ON BOXING SCENE https://www.boxingscene.com/donaire-i-love-fight-estrada-chocolatito-winner-i-go-down-115-if-i-want--163272)

The last time Donaire fought as a junior bantamweight, he knocked out Hernan Marquez in the eighth round in 2010.

It has been 12 years since, but given his body structure and constant activity, Donaire still feels confident losing the extra pounds.

“Making the weight is just such a simple thing for me,” Donaire said. “I mean, I could go down to 115 if I want to, you know, and still feel really strong."

“When I fought (Naoya) Inoue, I was actually 116, so I had to [drink] a couple more, a few waters, to get up to 117, just a little bit below 118. So 116, you know, is right around the corner of 115.”