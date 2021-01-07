PVL: PetroGazz adds Kath Arado, Ria Meneses from Generika

MANILA, Philippines -- PetroGazz continues to reload ahead of the coming Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season.

The team confirmed the signing of celebrated libero Kath Arado, middle blocker Ria Meneses, and promising spiker Mean Mendrez on Wednesday.

The three previously played for Generika-Ayala but were in search of new teams after the franchise decided to take a leave of absence from the Philippine Superliga (PSL) in December.

Petron and Marinerang Pilipina also decided to take a leave from the league as they deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Arado, PetroGazz is getting one of the most celebrated liberos in recent years. The former University of the East star was the UAAP's Best Libero in Season 81 and a two-time Best Libero in the PSL.

Meneses, meanwhile, was a former Best Blocker in both the UAAP and the PSL.

The trio join Seth Rodriguez as PetroGazz's latest signings, after the departure of five players including middle blockers Jeanette Panaga and Cherry Nunag.

