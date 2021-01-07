PBA: SMB's Romeo recovering well from shoulder injury

San Miguel's Terrence Romeo is helped out of the court after suffering a shoulder injury in their game against TNT Tropang Giga. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- San Miguel guard Terrence Romeo is on his way to recovery after injuring his shoulder during the PBA Philippine Cup.

This, according to Alfrancis Chua, the sports director of San Miguel Corp., who has been regularly checking up on Romeo.

Romeo was expected to have a big role for the Beermen during the conference, held inside a biosecure bubble in Clark, Pampanga, especially as San Miguel was missing the services of star center June Mar Fajardo.

But the flashy guard sustained an injury in his right shoulder during SMB's second game in the bubble against TNT Tropang Giga. He left the complex on October 17 and the Beermen eventually lost in the quarterfinals of the tournament and failed to defend their All-Filipino crown.

"'Yung shoulder (ni Romeo), medyo pumapantay na," Chua said during an appearance on "The Chasedown."

"Kasi yung shoulder niya, hindi naman kailangan operahan," he explained. "Iintayin lang bumalik eh. So, tingnan natin."

"Sana maganda 'yung healing, pero noong sunod-sunod kami nagkita mga once a week, malaki improvement eh," he added.

The hope for San Miguel is for Romeo to fully recover in time for the start of the new PBA season.

The league plans to open its 46th season in April, although it remains to be seen if they will hold the games in another bubble or use a different system.

The Beermen are also hoping to welcome back Fajardo, who was recently given the go-signal to play again after suffering a fractured leg in February 2020.

