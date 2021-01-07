PBA: Marcial begins talks with players in SBP's 'wishlist'

MANILA, Philippines -- PBA commissioner Willie Marcial on Thursday confirmed that he has begun discussions with players who are included in the "wishlist" of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) for the upcoming FIBA Asia Cup qualifying window.

The SBP, through its president Al Panlilio, has sent the league a list of players whom they hope to call up for the national team's training camp later this month.

"Kinakausap ko na 'yung mga players," said Marcial, who also acknowledged that some of the players are still on vacation.

Once he has talked to the players and their mother teams, Marcial wants to set up a dialogue between the players and the SBP, so they can be informed of the details of the Gilas Pilipinas program and the upcoming training camp.

"Gusto nila malaman 'yung proseso," he said of the PBA players.

"Gusto nilang malaman muna, makikipag-meeting muna sa SBP para malaman din 'yung proseso. 'Di pa nila alam eh, 'di ba?" he also said. "Bubble ba, hindi ba bubble?"

The SBP held a training camp in a bubble at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna ahead of the November 2020 qualifying window. A similar camp is in the works for the February 2021 window that will be held in Clark, Pampanga.

Marcial is confident that once they are aware of the details of the program, the PBA players can make their decision regarding their call-up to the camp.

"Pagkatapos siguro makapag-meeting, makakapag-isip-isip na 'yung mga 'yun, 'di ba," said the commissioner.

Marcial hopes to set up meetings between the players and SBP by the coming week.

The SBP called up PBA players to the February 2021 window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, after going with a youthful group last November.

The federation sent a team with no PBA experience to the qualifiers in Bahrain, and they came away with two comfortable victories over Thailand to take the top spot in Group A at 3-0.

Gilas Pilipinas needs just one more victory in the Clark bubble to secure their slot in the FIBA Asia Cup later this year. They play South Korea twice and Indonesia once next month.

Related video: