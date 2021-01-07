PBA: Ginebra faces challenge when June Mar returns to SMB, says Chua

Barangay Ginebra team governor Alfrancis Chua acknowledged that the reigning Philippine Cup champions will find it tough to take on San Miguel Beer once June Mar Fajardo returns.

Doctors have given Fajardo the green light to return in San Miguel’s active roster in time for the PBA's 46th season in April.

"Mabigat kung nandoon si June Mar," said Chua, who also serves as San Miguel Corp.'s sports director, in a recent episode of "The Chasedown".

Fajardo sat out the entire bubble season after injuring his shin a week before San Miguel started its title defense of the Philippine Cup in March.

But the prized big man has been rehabilitating and is now doing shooting drills in his hometown Cebu.

"So far OK siya. 'Yong sugat niya . . . 'yung inoperahan itself, Doc Canlas said may go signal na siya for him to play," said Chua, adding that Ginebra's big men will again be tested once Fajardo comes back.

"Kasi 'pag nandoon si June Mar ang focus mo sa depensa sa kanya iba e," said Chua. "Si Japeth (Aguilar) at si (Prince) Caperal mahihirapan."