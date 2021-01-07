PBA Board to decide on 'special draft' after deadline of application

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA is just waiting for the final list of draft applicants before deciding whether or not to hold a "special" draft for the Gilas Pilipinas program.

In 2019, the PBA dedicated a special round for players who had been already pre-selected into the national team pool. Those five players — Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, Matt Nieto, Allyn Bulanadi, and Mike Nieto — were selected and immediately loaned to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), although their mother teams retain their rights when they are released from international duty.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said they are waiting to see who will declare for the PBA Rookie Draft this year before sitting with the Board of Governors to determine if another special round is necessary.

"Iintayin namin 'yung last day, (January) 27, para alam na namin," Marcial said.

Rookie hopefuls have until January 27 to declare for the draft. At the moment, among the players who have confirmed their intent to join are the Alab Pilipinas trio of Jason Brickman, Jeremiah Gray, and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser.

The Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 quartet of Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Troy Rike, and Santi Santillan have also expressed their intent to join the draft, as well as a host of collegiate stars.

But the commissioner believes that the SBP is waiting to see if there are players whom they would want to include in the Gilas Pilipinas program before asking the PBA for a set-up similar to what they had last year.

"Hindi pa nila alam kung sino papasok sa draft, 'di ba?" Marcial said.

Once they have a list of potential draftees, Marcial said he will meet with the PBA Board of Governors -- which also includes SBP president Al Panlilio. The meeting will take place either on January 28 or 29, he said.

"Malalaman na namin after ng 27. 'Yun nga, magbo-board meeting kami 28 or 29, kung kailangan pa ba ng special draft," he explained. "Para sa SBP, may kukuhanin ba sila? Paano ba sila, paano 'yung mga nakuha nila noon, 'yun nga, 'yung lima, ano na mangyayari?"

"'Yun ang mga pag-uusapan doon," he added.

The PBA Rookie Draft is scheduled for March 14.

